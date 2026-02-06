EssoMobil, Partners To Invest $1bn In Nigeria’s Usan Field

Chairman and Managing Director of ExxonMobil affiliates in Nigeria, Jagir Baxi, has said the company and its partners are preparing to commit $1 billion in deepwater Usan field, to capture 30,000 to 40,000 barrels of new production capacity.

He added that this will contribute meaningfully towards the national vision of two million barrels per day by 2027, and establish Usan as a hub for the development of adjacent discovered resources.

According to a statement yesterday, Baxi, spoke at the Upstream Leadership Dialogue Session during the Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES) 2026.

The statement added that the company was laser-focused on producing deepwater assets as well as discovered resources that can leverage the global strengths and capabilities of its parent company, ExxonMobil, to deliver multi-billion-dollar projects with global industry-leading performance.