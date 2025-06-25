Essienette Leads NIMN Uyo, Vows Ethical Marketing Leadership

Share

Mrs. Aniekan Essienette, FNIMN, Group Manager, Marketing and Communications at Ibom Air, has been elected first Chairman of the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN), Uyo Chapter. She will lead the chapter for a two-year term.

The election was a key highlight of the 2025 Annual Marketing Conference & General Meeting (AMC/AGM) of the institute, and the formal inauguration of the Uyo Chapter, held in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

Other members of the newly inaugurated executive council include: Samuel G. Etuk as Vice Chairman, Ini Smart Udoh as Secretary, Orok Asuquo Imagha as Assistant Secretary, Mr. Aniekan Rupert Inwang as Financial Secretary, Emem Akaninyene Sampson as Treasurer, Aniefiok Okon Akpan as Welfare Officer, and Mr. Uwem Archibong Okon as Public Relations Officer (PRO).

In her acceptance speech, Mrs. Essienette expressed heartfelt appreciation to the President and members of the Council for their unwavering support in establishing the Uyo Chapter.



The Chairman-elect pledged to uphold the tenets of the marketing profession, promote ethical leadership, and work collaboratively to position the chapter as a vibrant hub for excellence and innovation.



Earlier, the NIMN National President and Chairman of Council, Mr. Idoreyen Enang who presided over the ceremony and administered the oath of office to the newly inaugurated executive council commended the inauguration committee for their efforts and celebrated the establishment of the Uyo Chapter as a fulfilled aspiration under his leadership.

In his words, “The success and long-term impact of this chapter will depend on strategic collaboration and focused execution.”

He expressed optimism that the Uyo Chapter’s establishment will promote professionalism and excellence in marketing practice in Akwa Ibom State, and provide a platform for marketing professionals to network, share knowledge, and advance their skills.

“The establishment of the Uyo Chapter is a significant step in the growth and development of NIMN, and is expected to have a positive impact on the marketing profession in the state,” he said.

He therefore advised leadership and members of the new chapter to demonstrate commitment and dedication. He also called for support of stakeholders in the marketing industry. “With the right leadership and support, the Uyo Chapter is poised to make a significant impact in the marketing profession in Akwa Ibom State,” he said.

New Telegraph reports that the 2025 conference of NIMN explored the theme “Leveraging Environmental Social Governance (ESG) in Driving Value Across Generations.”

