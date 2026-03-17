Essential Medicines: IFC Seeks Improved Drug Manufacturing In Africa To Enhance Access

To curb vulnerabilities, high prices and scarcity of drugs in Africa, the International Finance Corporation (IFC), an arm of the World Bank, has advocated improved local manufacturing for enhanced access to essential medicines.

In a report over the weekend, the agency lamented that Africa’s pharmaceutical industry was caught in a para- dox, stressing that while the continent bears a quarter of the global disease burden, it imported over 70 per cent of its medicines.

It pointed out that for the diabetic patient in South Africa, the mother seeking vaccines in Nigeria, or the elderly man needing antibiotics in Kenya, this reliance on foreign pharmaceuticals leaves them—and millions of others—vulnerable to shortages and high prices that pre- dominantly hurt middle-and low-income populations.

According to the report, “through the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), African leaders have set an ambitious goal to achieve vaccine sovereignty by 2040. This requires local manufacturers to produce 73 times more vaccines than they do today.

It’s a tall order, but one that is vital to the health and well-being of the continent’s 1.5 billion people while creating much-needed employment. “To respond to these challenges and achieve this goal, Africa must fast-track innovative partnerships, new financing, and changes in policy.

“One example shows this in practice. The World Bank Group, through its private sector arm, IFC, partnered with Aspen, a global multinational specialty pharmaceutical company, to help expand local pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities and expertise.

“IFC arranged €1.1 billion in longterm financing across two syndicated facilities: the first in 2021 to bolster the continent’s vaccine supply chain to respond to COVID-19, and the second in 2024 to broaden access to critical medicines in sub-Saharan Africa and strengthen Aspen’s financial resilience and working capital needs.

The total financing consisted of €350 million from IFC’s own account, and €750 million in parallel loans mobilized from other development finance institutions (DFIs).”

The Corporation said the financing contributed to the World Bank Group’s goal of reaching 1.5 billion people with quality, affordable health services by 2030, by strengthening local production of essential medicines and vaccines across Africa.

“Even essential medicines were being imported into Africa, and during the pandemic that was a big limitation. The theme of ‘manufacturing in Africa for Africa’ is extremely important,” said Ken Osei, Principal Investment Officer at IFC. “Local manufacturing is also important in terms of skill development, and having manufacturing facilities creates more jobs for the local community,” he added.

The report further hinted that the opportunity to scale Africa’s pharmaceutical industry demonstrated why the healthcare sector is critical to the World Bank Group’s agenda to create jobs in developing countries, where 1.2billion young people will enter the workforce over the next decade.

“Health is one of a number of highgrowth sectors with the greatest potential to generate local employment, alongside infrastructure and energy, agriculture, tourism, and value-added manufacturing.

“But several barriers have hindered the growth of Africa’s domestic pharmaceutical industry, including fragmented markets, inadequate economies of scale, and a high prevalence of counterfeit drugs.

Other challenges include limited access to intellectual property and patents, inadequate information of localization policy and protection of local manufacturers, a shortage of skilled labor, weak regulatory frameworks, and lack of long-term financing,” the Corporation added.

According to the report, Osei and his team were introduced to Aspen, the company had already built a pharmaceutical facility capable of manufacturing vaccines, and it was pursuing technology transfer and contract manufacturing agreements with vaccine manufacturers.

Osei and his team proposed that IFC lead a syndicate with other DFIs to provide longer tenor financing to replace the existing shorter-tenor funding to better support Aspen’s pharmaceutical manufacturing operations.

It further said that over the past three years, IFC originated the two aforementioned transactions and brought onboard DFI co-investors to help Aspen expand the production of vaccines and injectable pharmaceutical products in Africa.

These investments will help Aspen produce essential medicines, including insulin, for patients. Aspen’s business aligns with many DFI goals.

It offers high quality, essential, life-saving medicine to more than 115 countries, including supplying 180 medicines from the World Health Organization’s essential medicines list to 60 low-tomiddle-income countries.

Aspen’s key business segments are manufacturing and commercial pharmaceuticals, such as injectables, prescription and over-the-counter medicines. Despite the natural alignment, this was not a typical IFC financing.

Aspen is an established international player and was accustomed to syndicated bank loans, where a lead bank acts as an administrative and payment agent. When approached by IFC, it was hesitant to work directly with individual lenders and did not want the complication of managing multiple relationships.

There were other hurdles, too. Michael Shuttleworth, Group Treasury Executive at Aspen, said that the DFIs wanted to direct loan proceeds towards specific projects aligned with their goals rather than general corporate purposes—a departure from the flexibility of traditional bank syndicates.

Moreover, the DFIs’ reporting requirements were more demanding than what Aspen was used to, and often ran into practical, legal and regulatory issues. “The process was more challenging than we initially expected,” he says.

To encourage Aspen’s participation, IFC agreed to serve as the administrative agent for the DFI debt facilities, something it rarely does, thus assuming responsibility for processing funds between the DFIs and Aspen.

By doing so, IFC responded to the client’s request to align the DFI debt facilities with Aspen’s streamlined approach used in its commercial syndicated facilities.