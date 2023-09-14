Essay Competition: UBA Foundation Unveils 2023 Edition

…Digital Application Portal Opens

UBA Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has announced the commencement of the 2023 edition of its annual National Essay Competition (NEC) in Nigeria, with a call for entries.

Now in its 13th year, the annual competition is part of UBA Foundation’s education initiative aimed at promoting literacy and encouraging healthy and intellectual competition amongst senior secondary school students in Nigeria and across the African continent.

The 2023 edition promises increased participation from senior secondary school students across Nigeria as they can conveniently submit their entries from the comfort of their homes or schools through the UBA Foundation NEC digital submission portal at https:// www.ubagroup.com/national-essay-competition/.

The essay topic for this year is “Will Artificial Intelligence (AI) take over Human Intelligence? What should students do to ensure AI doesn’t override but enhance their ability to learn through research?”

Students are expected to properly research, write, scan and upload their handwritten essays to the digital portal on or before October 20, 2023. The first prize winner will receive an educational grant of N5 million to study at any African university of their choice, whilst the second and third prizes now stand at N3 million and N2.5 million educational grants for any African university.

Also, winners of the 12 best essays will go home with brand new laptops and other educational tools to help them with their studies and other tertiary research work.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, UBA Foundation, Mrs. Bola Atta, said that with the digital submission portal, more students in senior secondary schools across the country now had the opportunity to scan and send in their entries and compete to win any of the educational grants for study at any university of their choice on the African continent. She said: “We have worked hard to ensure that every Nigerian high