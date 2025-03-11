Espounding Investment Opportunities In Nigeria’s Oil Sector

Share

President Bola Tinubu who is also the Minister of Petroleum, and other prominent stakeholders in the oil and gas sector recently mirrored the challenges and advanced solutions, SUCCESS NWOGU writes

President Bola Tinubu at the recent Nigerian International Energy Summit (NIES) said that sustainable energy development required significant investment.

He promised that in 2025, Nigeria would witness a renaissance in the sector, characterised by transformative initiatives and significant milestones.

He stated that Nigeria was now home to the largest single-train refinery in the world, Dangote Refinery, which is a private refinery and also the biggest refinery in Africa.

While assuring that there are more incentives for more investors looking into this sector, he said this was due to the enabling environment created to support such investments.

The President also said that Nigeria had the potential to become a global powerhouse in the energy sector, driven by strategic reforms, innovative policies, and a steadfast commitment to sustainable development.

He assured that the Federal Government had incentives for investors who are willing to invest in the nation’s oil and gas sector, including an enabling environment for their businesses to thrive.

The President, represented by the Minister of State for Finance, Doris Uzoka-Anite, spoke at the event in Abuja with the theme, ‘Bridging Continents, Connecting Investors Worldwide with Africa’s Energy Potential.’

He promised to remove bottlenecks blocking investments and ensure that policies aligned with sustainable and equitable growth.

According to him, the introduction of the sale of crude oil in naira is a strategic move to enhance operational efficiency of local refineries by reducing foreign exchange risks and transaction costs.

Tinubu said: “As we strive to meet the world’s growing energy demands, we must also ensure that our policies, infrastructure, and investments align with sustainable and equitable growth.

“For close to two years, our administration has remained resolute in driving reforms and milestones in Nigeria’s energy sector and the economy at large.

These reforms have liberalized our economy, making it an investment destination of choice. “We recognise that sustainable energy development requires significant investment.

Our administration is committed to incentives, streamlined regulatory processes and robust public-private partnerships.

“We are currently implementing a series of comprehensive reforms in our fiscal and tax policies. These reforms aim to create a more business-friendly environment and attract both local and international investments.

“By simplifying our tax regulations, offering incentives and ensuring a more transparent and predictable fiscal framework, we aim to remove barriers to entry and support the growth of businesses in Nigeria.

“We are continuing to remove the bottlenecks and red tapes that block investments and we are seeing more investment through the creation of enabling environments and regulations and the policies to support your investment flow.”

He added: “In 2025, we will witness, and we are witnessing a renaissance in this sector, characterized by transformative initiatives and significant milestones.

“Nigeria is now home to the largest single-train refinery in the world, Dangote Refinery, which is a private refinery and also the biggest refinery in Africa.

And this is due to the enabling environment created to support such investments, and we have more incentives for more investors looking into this sector.”

Ministers

The Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, said companies operating in Nigeria’s upstream sector for the underperformance of the oil and gas industry were blameworthy.

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed that despite contributing over 90 per cent of Nigeria foreign exchange earnings, the petroleum industry contributed less than five per cent to the GDP.

Lokpobiri opined that the poor performance by the companies meant that local refineries were struggling to get the needed crude oil feedstock for their operations.

He said: “The reason why we are struggling in the entire sector is because the upstream is underperforming. And once the upstream succeeds, the midstream will succeed and the downstream will succeed.

“I believe that the only way we can increase our upstream development is by investments.

We have a challenge about domestic crude oil supply obligation, which is provided for in the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) but we can not keep what we do not produce and you can not keep what you have already committed.

I do know that most of the companies operating in Nigeria have commitments when they are raising funds

Upstream companies producing 1.75 million barrels per day presently, have the technical potential to produce 2.24mbpd

for investment. “But if we increase our production, we will be able to get more volumes, satisfy both our domestic obligation and also satisfy our own external obligation.

“Let’s work together to change the narrative so that we can have a successful upstream that will translate to a successful midstream and downstream.

And ultimately transforming these hydrocarbon resources to economic prosperity. Transforming these resources to revenue to be able to finance critical sectors of our economy.”

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, called for a robust and strategic policy framework to unlock Africa’s vast gas resources and ensure energy security, economic diversification, and sustainable industrialisation.

He stated that with over 600 trillion cubic feet of proven natural gas reserves, Africa held significant potential for energy security, economic growth, and sustainable development.

However, he noted that unlocking this potential required more than just resources as it demands a well-designed policy framework that fosters investment, innovation, and infrastructure development.

The Minister identified several policy imperatives that must be prioritised, including: Clear Regulatory Frameworks to encourage local and foreign investment in gas exploration, production, processing, and distribution; infrastructure Development: expansion of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminals, pipelines, and domestic gas distribution networks;

Local Content and Capacity Building to promote local participation and skills development in the gas sector; Sustainable Environmental Policies to reduce gas flaring, adopt carbon capture technologies, and incentivize green energy projects; and Regional Integration and Trade Policies to enhance intra-African trade in gas and energy products.

While acknowledging the vast opportunities in Africa’s gas sector, Ekpo also highlighted several challenges that must be addressed, including financing constraints, security and stability concerns, infrastructure deficits, and domestic gas market development.

To overcome these challenges, Ekpo emphasised the need for innovative financing models, infra – structure expansion, and regional collaboration.

Ekpo said: “It is a well-known fact that large-scale gas projects require significant capital investment, yet access to finance remains a challenge for many African nations. Innovative financing models, including gas monetization schemes and blended finance, must be explored.

“The future of Africa’s gas sector is in our hands. As policymakers, industry leaders, and stakeholders, we have a collective responsibility to create an enabling environment that fosters sustainable gas development.

Through strategic policies, regional collaboration, and innovative solutions, we can transform Africa into a global energy powerhouse.”

FIDs

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Energy, Olu Verheijen, said that Nigeria secured three out of Africa’s four Final Investment Decisions (FIDs), valued at over $5.5 billion.

She stated that it also facilitated five major asset acquisitions and increased the country’s oil production by 500,000 bpd under the current administration of President Bola Tinubu.

She also claimed that the country achieved 2.06 million barrels per day in crude oil production, revived two domestic refineries, and commenced petrol production at Dangote Refinery, the Africa’s largest refinery.

According to her, Nigeria’s efforts to expand its energy sector will play a pivotal role in shaping Africa’s industrial and economic trajectory.

Verheijen said: “As Africa’s foremost oil and gas producer, Nigeria is uniquely positioned to influence the continent’s energy trajectory.

Our success in securing major investments, expanding domestic refining capacity, and enhancing electrification is not only a national achievement—it has far-reaching implications for regional energy security, intra-African trade, and industrialisation.

“A more energy-secure Africa translates into a more economically resilient Africa. By leveraging our vast energy resources for industrial development and strategic exports, we are laying the foundation for sustainable job creation, economic diversification, and long-term prosperity.

“The reforms we implement today will shape Africa’s energy future and define our role in the global economy. When the history of Africa’s industrial revolution is written, 2024 will be recognised as the year Nigeria ignited the transformation.”

The SA opined that increased energy security across Africa would fastrack greater economic resilience, fostering sustainable job creation and economic diversification in the continent.

She lamented that nearly 600 million Africans—representing half of the continent’s population— wallowed in energy poverty, lacking access to electricity.

“This widespread energy poverty continues to impede industrial growth, limit employment opportunities, and constrain economic prosperity across the continent,” Verheijen said.

NUPRC

Commission Chief Executive, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, NUPRC, Engr Gbenga Komolafe, said that while the upstream companies were producing 1.75 million barrels per day presently, they have the technical potential to produce 2.24 million barrels per day.

Speaking on the theme: “Imperative of Regulatory Efficacy in Optimisation of Upstream Activities,” Komolafe explained that the Commission was working with the companies to bridge the gap between actual production and potential capabilities.

He said: “The potential for increased production is immense, and NUPRC is committed to unlocking every opportunity.

Our efforts to reactivate shut-in wells and leverage low hanging fruits opportunities will bring us closer to actualisation of the Project 1MMbopd additional production target recently launched by the Commission.

“In pursuit of our goal to reach 40 billion barrels of oil and 220 trillion cubic feet of gas, we have vigorously pursued strategies to stimulate exploration activities and accelerate development.

As part of these efforts, the Commission successfully completed the 2022/2024 bid licensing round, and awarded 27 Petroleum Prospecting Licenses (PPLs) across various terrains.

Efforts are also on for the 2025 bid round, embracing a new paradigm of annual licensing rounds.” The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Nicholas Ella, said that globally, the energy sector was at an inflection point with Africa at the forefront of the shift.

He said, to this end, there was an urgent need for industry players to engage in transformative policy shaping dialogues to arrive at sustainable pathways that would not only address the predicted energy demand surge by the year 2040, but move Nigeria and Africa to a prosperous energy future.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), Africa’s energy demand is expected to grow by 60 per cent by 2040, driven by population growth, urbanisa tion, and industrialisation.

“This underscores the urgency and importance of summits like NIES, where critical stakeholders convene to co-create pathways that balance energy security, affordability, and sustainability.

Last Line

“Today’s challenges, from fluctuating global oil prices to the urgent need for decarbonisation, are formidable. Yet, within these challenges lie opportunities for collaboration, growth, and transformation. The government is ready to support and facilitate these opportunities,” Ella said.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

