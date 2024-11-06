ESIRS Employs 200 Staff To Boost Revenue Collection

Share

The Enugu State Internal Revenue Service (ESIRS) has recruited over 200 staff in a bold move to eliminate loopholes in tax payment and enhance revenue collection in order to boost massive infrastructural developments across the state.

Addressing the new employees at a strategic training programme anchored by the profesional services firm, Price Waterhouse Cooper, at the Nike Lake Hotel, Enugu, yesterday, Governor Peter Mbah, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof Chidiebere Onyia, urged them to ensure the success of the revenue drive of the state government.

He stated that the government was committing over one billion naira in every Smart Green School project in each of the 260 electoral wards in the state, stressing that this had never happened in the state before.

He added: “The government is completing the International Conference Centre, restoring the Hotel Presidential which was the pride of Enugu, as well as the building Smart Green Schools, Type 2 Primary Health Care Centers, among others.

