Esile Knocks EEDC For Keeping His Constituency In Darkness

Hon. James Esile, member representing Onuimo State Constituency in the Imo State House of Assembly has knocked the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company ( EEDC) for neglecting almost all the communities under his constituency for some time now.

Speaking at the weekend on the floor of the house where he raised the motion, Esile maintained that most of the communities in Onuimo local government have been without electricity including Okwe where the local government headquarters is domiciled.

He said that the resultant effect is that no business can ever thrive in those areas maintaining that the locals in the communities can neither sleep with fans nor refrigerate food items and other consumables.

Esile observed that the excessive heat with its attendant high temperature resulted in measles, body rashes, sleeplessness and high blood pressure in the communities adding that the people were sick.

The lawmaker challenged EEDC, the electricity distribution company to explain why Onuimo people should be thrown into undeserved darkness and untold hardship because of lack of electricity.

He narrated “Most communities in thickly populated Onuimo local government area had for long been without electricity a situation that worsened the hellish hot weather then.

“Life in Onuimo communities has been horrible and unpleasant as everywhere is covered with darkness at night.

” Therefore urge the state government to act as a matter of urgency to remedy the situation of abysmal failure in power supply to Onuimo constituents.

” I also challenge EEDC, the electricity distribution company to explain why Onuimo people should be thrown into undeserved darkness and untold hardship because of lack of electricity.

Meanwhile, the state house of assembly has resolved to summon the management of EEDC, to explain the circumstances surrounding the epileptic power supply in the entire state.