ESG Forum Charts Path For Africa’s Energy Future

Nigeria’s leading voices in business, finance, and sustainability have highlighted the Private Sector ESG Forum’s growing role in driving sustainable business transformation, climate resilience, and corporate responsibility.

They stated this at a media launch preceding the ESG Masterclass on October 28 and the Main Forum on October 29. Now in its third year, the Forum’s 2025 edition, Themed: “Energy Security and Decarbonisation: Bridging the gap for a sustainable future,” will underscore the urgent need for Africa to collectively design a transition model that reflects its unique realities, one that tackles energy poverty while advancing environmental responsibility and economic inclusion.

Delivering the opening remarks, Odiri Erewa-Meggison, Chair of the ESG Forum Technical Committee and External Affairs Director, BAT West and Central Africa, articulated the central dilemma of Africa’s sustainability journey: how to power development without compromising the environment.

“Africa must not merely import global sustainability standards; we must define our own context. Our conversation is not just about reducing emissions, it is about expanding opportunity. We must begin to look for solutions that work for us ; solutions that ensure energy fuels factories, lights homes, and sustains livelihoods.,” she said.

Erewa-Meggison emphasized that the Forum aimed to play a key role as a rallying point for action, anchored on collaboration between private sector actors, policymakers, and financiers. She noted that the transition must be pragmatic, ensuring equity for communities and industries that still struggle with basic access to power.

“The transition is not only about what we stop doing, but what we build in its place: innovation, local capacity, and inclusive progress,” she concluded. From the financial sector, Tosin Leye-Odeyemi, Head of Risk and Capital Management at Stanbic IBTC Holdings, offered a candid assessment of the financing landscape for sustainability.

“Transition financing is not a buzzword; it is the backbone of implementation. We must de-risk sustainability investments and build blended finance structures that attract both public and private capital. If we want transformation, we must build financial systems that reward responsibility and longterm value creation,” she noted.

Leye-Odeyemi stressed that unlocking climate finance required a clear link between sustainability outcomes and financial returns, urging the private sector to innovate around green bonds, sustainability-linked loans, and capital markets instruments that reflect Africa’s development priorities.

Bringing the agribusiness perspective, Yosola Onanuga, Head of Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability at TGI Group, explored the intersection of food, energy, and climate resilience. She said: “Food security and energy security are inseparable.

By integrating renewable energy into agricultural production and processing, agribusinesses can lower costs, reduce emissions, and build resilience for communities most vulnerable to climate shocks.” In her closing remarks, Halimat Shuaibu, Head of Business Communication and Sustainability at BAT West and Central Africa, reflected on the broader purpose of the ESG Forum: to move Africa from conversation to measurable impact.