Eschew Rancour, Shun Divisiveness, Omo-Agege Advises APC Members

Former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has called on the All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders and party faithful in Delta State to eschew rancour and unite ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Omo-Agege who spoke at Ovu-Orhie in Ethiope East Local Government Area, during an enlarged meeting of party leaders and stakeholders, enjoined them to close ranks and shun divisive tendencies for the greater good of the constituency and the party at large.

The former APC governorship candidate in 2023, in a statement by his media adviser Sunday Areh, said the meeting was to evaluate the performance of the party in the last general elections and how to ensure a better outcome in 2027.

“After an election, we needed to sit down and evaluate our performance, analyse where we didn’t do well and how to prevent such shortcomings in future elections,” he added.

According to him, though APC did not win the governorship, “not because we lacked the capacity, but for some internal sabotage by some of the party leaders, we lost.”

He noted that for the first time, APC won two senatorial and one House of Representatives seats.

“Today, it has become two and seven House of Assembly seats. No opposition party has been able to achieve this feat since 1999 in Delta State.

“What is ahead of us going into 2027 is to build a united party that is strong enough to uproot PDP and its years of unproductive governance in Delta.

“And with the recent defection of our real lioness of the Niger Delta, Rt. Hon. Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, member representing Ethiope East/Ethiope West Constituency …and some top PDP leaders, APC is well positioned to sweep Ethiope Federal constituency and Delta in 2027,” Omo-Agege boasted.

Also speaking, Ibori-Suenu urged party leaders to show commitment to APC by investing in its growth and development, to position the party as a strong force to win elections.

She noted that what qualifies anyone as a leader of a party is the level of financial and material investment in the party, charging those claiming to be leaders to live up to expectations.

“A leader of a party is not the one who will want to divert funds brought for elections purposes, but someone who goes beyond what was provided by the party to add his own and ensure that the party wins.

“So, going forward let’s work together, showing commitment to the ideas of the party.

“When we work collectively, with leaders investing their time and resources, PDP’s days are numbered in Delta,” she added.

