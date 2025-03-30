Share

Members of the Adamawa State Executive Council, along with their Permanent Secretaries, have been urged to eschew corruption and embrace development for the progress of the State.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri gave this charge during the 2025 Eid-el-Fitr homage paid to him by members of the Executive Council and Permanent Secretaries at the Government House, Yola, on Sunday.

Leading the delegation, Deputy Governor Kaletapwa Farauta congratulated Governor Fintiri on the successful completion of the Ramadan fast and the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

In his address, Governor Fintiri expressed gratitude to Almighty Allah for the successful Ramadan fast and appreciated his cabinet members for celebrating the joyous occasion with him.

He commended their unwavering loyalty and pledged to continue providing good governance to the people of Adamawa State. The governor also urged them to uphold the virtues and lessons learned during the Ramadan period.

Fintiri reassured his cabinet that the legacy of his administration would be remembered even after his tenure, emphasizing his commitment to upholding institutions across the State.

Earlier, Deputy Governor Kaletapwa Farauta acknowledged that, despite challenges in some parts of the country, Adamawa State remained peaceful throughout the Ramadan period.

She reaffirmed the commitment of the Executive Council members as the Governor’s foot soldiers, pledging their continued support. She also commended Governor Fintiri for his purposeful leadership, which has driven development across the state.

