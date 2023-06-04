New Telegraph

June 4, 2023
Escaping ISWAP Terrorists Drown In Borno River

No fewer than 82 fighters of the  Islamic State of West African Province  (ISWAP) and their family members have drowned in a river in Damasak Local Government Area of Borno State.

New Telegraph gathered that the terrorists from the Lake Chad axis drowned in a desperate attempt to escape massive troop incursions between June 2 and 3, 2023, while trying to cross over to the Niger Republic.

It was further gathered that the separate incidents occurred in Bulama Modori, Kaneram, Dogomolu, and Jokka communities.

The river stretches from Komadougou, Yobe, into Lake Chad through Niger.

Sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity said that the terrorists attempted to escape for fear of battlefield elimination after they heard of the military operation within the general area.

