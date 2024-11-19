Escalating Concerns Over Incessant Grid Collapse

Share

The recurring collapse of the national grid has once more called for strategic efforts to be activated to end the national embarrassment that leads to businesses, technological, scientific and social dislocations.

The collapse included those on November 7 and November 5. The grid also collapsed on October 19 and October 15 and October 14, 2024.

TCN

The spokesperson of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Mrs Ndidi Mbah, said the October 14 collapse was a partial one and that the Port Harcourt axis had light.

On October 15, just some hours after service was restored, there was another grid collapse. Nigeria also witnessed many national grid collapses in 2024 and other past years.

The grid collapses in 2024 include those on February 4, March 28, April 15, July 6 and October 14, 2024. Mbah, while clarifying on the cause of the grid collapse on November 7, 2024, said the grid collapse was caused by a sudden rise in frequency from 50.33Hz to 51.44Hz.

Mbah, in a statement also said the agency was working to ensure the full and immediate implementation of the recommendations of the inter-agency committee, set up to address the incessant grid collapses in the power sector to save Nigeria from the incessant grid collapses.

She said: “TCN wishes to inform the public that the national grid experienced a disturbance at approximately 11:29 am this morning, caused by a sudden rise in frequency from 50.33Hz to 51.44Hz. Recovery efforts began immediately, and the Abuja axis was restored within minutes.

“The frequency spike was caused by issues encountered at one of TCN’s substations, which had to be shut down to prevent further complications. “In addition to this, TCN is actively engaged in significant repair work on several critical transmission lines and substations.

This includes the 330kV transmission line along the Shiroro–Mando axis, major upgrades at the Jebba Transmission Substation, and the restoration of the second Ugwuaji–Apir 330kV transmission line.

“Furthermore, following the submission of the investigative report on the causes of previous grid collapses, TCN has begun addressing the identified weaknesses in the transmission system.

Efforts are being made to close the gaps highlighted in the report, and to enhance the overall stability and resilience of the grid. These efforts include both technical upgrades and strategic interventions based on the committee’s recommendations.

“However, it is important to note that while these repairs and improvements are underway, some degree of instability in the system is likely to persist until all major works are completed.

TCN acknowledges the impact of these disruptions and kindly asks for the understanding and patience of the public during this challenging period.

“The company remains committed to improving the reliability of electricity supply, recognizing the vital role that stable power plays in Nigeria’s socio-economic development.

TCN assures the public that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure the grid’s long-term stability, in line with the recommendations of the investigative committee, while also addressing infrastructure damage such as vandalized transmission lines.”

Mbah, said the October 14 collapse was a partial one and that the Port Harcourt axis had light. Also in a statement on May 1, 2024, she gave records of grid collapses in the country from 2020 to May 2024.

She said: “Clearly, between 2020 to date (five years), we recorded fourteen total and six partial grid disturbances totaling twenty (20), which represents a 76.47% reduction in grid disturbance, when compared to the previous five years, (2015 to 2019) where we had sixty-four total and twenty-one partial grid disturbances, totaling eighty-five (85) times.”

Energy insecurity

The Group Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Mallam Mele Kyari, said that there was no energy security in Nigeria.

He stated that over 50 per cent of the population of Nigeria do not have access to electricity while over 70 per cent of the population do not have access to clean cooking fuel.

He spoke at the opening ceremony of the 42nd Nigeria Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE) Annual International Conference and Exhibition themed: “Resolving the Nigeria Energy Trilemma: Energy Security, Sustainable Growth and Affordability” in Lagos.

Kyari said: “We do not have energy security in our country today. It is not in doubt. You have seen all the data. But I think we should bother

Between 2020 and May 1, 2024 Nigeria recorded 14 total and six partial grid disturbances

what we can do today. I agree with the gentleman who said if you can not domesticate, you can not control. That is absolutely correct. It applies to everything from the entire processes of our finding oil to processing it and taking it to the market.

We must find a way of domesticating it. “As a country, I also believe strongly that we have done great things but it is not sufficient. It is not enough. “Today when you say energy the thing that comes to people’s minds is availability of PMS. I tell you energy security is not about PMS (fuel). It is beyond this.

As a country today and the data has shown that, we all know that over 50 per cent of our population do not have access to electricity, over 70 per cent of our population do not have access to clean cooking fuel. This is very true.

“Have we taken any specific steps to close that gaps both in terms of having access to electricity and clean cooking fuel?” Kyari reiterated the company’s commitment to resolving Nigeria’s energy trilemma, by ensuring energy security, sustainable growth and energy affordability.

The GCEO, also said the company has perfected plans to deliver 12 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Mother Stations and Mini LNG Plants soon, as part of efforts to boost the existing 1.6 billion standard cubic feet (bscf) of gas supply for the domestic market.

He said: “The energy trilemma is a profound responsibility we shoulder as stewards of Nigeria’s energy future. NNPC Ltd. is working tirelessly to improve our supply chain, develop new refining capacities and expand our retail network.”

According to him, NNPC Ltd. is set to collaborate with private refineries to ensure affordable and sustainable petroleum products supply; Naira-for-crude transactions in order to stabilise the local currency and regulate forex markets.

This, he added, will bring about expansion of gas infrastructure such as the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline and the Obiafu-ObrikomOben (OB3) Gas Pipelines projects and the development of cleaner energy options, such as Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

He said: “Currently, NNPC Ltd supplies over 1.6 bscf of gas per day to the domestic market through infrastructure we either own outrightly or operate with partners. This distribution network is entirely managed on NNPC Ltd.’s balance sheet.”

Stakeholders’

An analyst in the power sector, Chika Nwokedi, said the migration of some electricity users to Band A was another cause of the grid collapse.

He stated that because of the high tariff, some of the migrated customers failed to use all the power allocated to them as they switch off their appliances to reduce power consumption.

According to him, the unused power causes imbalanced frequency power fluctuations and negatively affects the national grid. This reason appears to align with the reason Mbah adduced as the cause of one of the grid collapses as she attributed it to frequency fluctuation.

Another power sector analyst, Comfort Nnaji, said that Nigeria’s national grid collapses are a complex issue with multiple factors at play. She identified insufficient power generation as one of the causes of the frequent grid collapses.

She stated that Nigeria generated only 4,000 to 4,500 megawatts of electricity, which is insufficient for its massive population of around 200 million people.

According to her, this leads to an imbalance between supply and demand, causing the grid to collapse when demand exceeds available supply.

Other causes, according to her, are outdated transmission infrastructure, frequency imbalance, technical and non-technical losses, lack of spinning reserve, regulatory inconsistencies and funding issues.

She called for the adoption of meritocracy in appointments, projects executions and procurements in the energy sector so as to reduce the inefficiencies in the sector.

Nnaji said: “Nigeria’s transmission lines and substations are decades old and desperately need upgrades or replacement. Overloaded transmission lines and insufficiently equipped substations strain the grid, making it prone to failure.

“The grid operates within a specific frequency range (48.75Hz to 51.25Hz). When demand exceeds supply or vice versa, the frequency deviates from this range, triggering an automatic shutdown to protect the system.

“Transformer failures, electricity theft, and metre bypassing contribute to energy losses, reducing the amount of power that reaches consumers. These losses affect the grid’s stability and contribute to collapses.”

She added: “A spinning reserve allows for quick adjustments to match demand with supply. Unfortunately, Nigeria’s generation capacity is insufficient to maintain a spinning reserve, making it challenging to respond to changes in demand.

“Inadequate funding and regulatory inconsistencies hinder efforts to modernize the grid, while private sector investment is deterred by the sector’s inefficiencies.

“Addressing these challenges requires a comprehensive approach, including upgrading infrastructure, increasing power generation, and implementing regulatory reforms to attract investment and promote transparency.”

FG Meanwhile, the Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, had ordered the TCN and all other relevant agencies of the ministry to begin the immediate implementation of the recommendations of the inter-agency committee, set up to address the incessant grid collapses in the power sector.

The Special Adviser to the Minister on Strategic Communications and Media, Bolaji Tunji, quoted the Minister as saying that all relevant agencies in the ministry must brace up for the immediate implementation of the recommendations of the committee which was submitted on Wednesday, November 6, 2024.

Last Line

Bolaji said: “The recommendations of the committee are far reaching and will proffer lasting solutions to the incessant power grid collapses that we have embarrassingly witnessed in the country in the immediate and long term.”

Share

Please follow and like us: