Esan: The Professor Referee

Armed with a chain of degrees from the University of California, Riverside, Edward Babatunde Esan veered into refereeing and in two years (1970 – 1972) qualified as a Grade Two referee in the United States where he also played semi professional soccer.

Love for the country brought him back to Nigeria and he earned so much respect as the referee with a Masters degree in Plant Science and a doctorate in Botany.

He also worked at the Cocoa Research Institute of Nigeria (CRIN) Ibadan as Specialist in Plant Tissue Culture (how to produce test tube plants). Esan, who left the world on December 1, 2025, belonged to the golden era of the whistle in Nigeria when many of the men in black were picked from reputable backgrounds.

Festus Bolaji Okubule was an employee of Guinness. Linus Mba worked at Volkswagen of Nigeria. As head of CRIN’s Plant Breeding section, Esan also supervised the Tea Research Programme. And he was not just a referee, the man played good soccer for the CRIN team that shared the Western State FA Cup with Western Nigeria Development Corporation (WNDC) in 1969 as third choice goalkeeper, behind Amusa Adisa and Abass.

Prior to his departure, Esan, who once presided over the Nigerian Football Referees Association (NFRA), must have been wondering how everything fell flat, with Africa and the globe looking beyond the country in big championships. The African Nations Cup is billed to kick off in Morocco in the next couple of days – and there is no Nigerian referee in sight.

The FIFA World Cup continues to be an imaginary project. This snub represents the state of refereeing and the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL). We long for the beautiful old days when Sunny Olufemi Woghiren was good enough to go continental at the Egypt 1974 African Nations Cup even without the Green Eagles qualifying.

He made the nation proud in the 3-1 defeat of Zambia by hosts Egypt in the group stage. Kenneth Kaunda’s Boys later advanced to the grand finale where they lost to Leopards of Congo Democratic Republic after a replay. Okubule made Africa proud at the FIFA Under 20 Championships, Mexico 1983. At the end of the Group stage, 12 of the 24 referees were dropped.

The Nigerian made the top six. Fellow CAF referees, Bernard Grah of Cote d’Ivoire and Mohammed Larache of Morocco were sent home. Remarkably, it was because of Okubule that Esan fell in love with the whistle. Both men worshiped at St. James (Anglican) Cathedral in the 1960s. The former was the youngest referee the latter had seen.

Esan had played as right winger for Ibadan Grammar School, where he spent six years, from 1957 to 1963 and nearly won the Thermogene Cup for schools in the Western Region. In 1964, the young man proceeded to the University of Ibadan and graduated with a degree in agriculture, three years later. Nigerian referees need to be tutored on the background of some of those who handled the beautiful game.

Father Dennis Slattery was not the type to be influenced by clubs. Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe so distinguished himself that he owned three football clubs. Referees have a major role to play in developing the game.

The standard of officiating at home, tells a lot about the calibre of those behind the whistle. It is disheartening that while a country like Tanzania has three clubs in the group stages of CAF competitions, Nigerian teams hardly go beyond the early rounds. Esan’s death must be a wake up call. Nigerian referees should redeem themselves.

In a 1983 CAF Champions League game between Ahly Tripoli of Libya and Algeria’s JET, Abdul Hameed Salaudeen and his linesmen, Linus Mba and Gobir, performed so well that at the end, the two captains gave the centre referee their jerseys.

It was a difficult period for both countries as they antagonised each other. Game over, the Nigerian officials were driven to their Halif Hotel base, Tripoli like kings, in a convoy as the crowd cheered. Salaudeen, an Army Warrant Officer, was picked by FIFA as one the referees at the inaugural Under 16 championships, China 1985. However, it was not always a bed of roses for Esan.

In 1987, danger loomed in Owerri after hosts, Iwuanyanwu National were held goalless by Abiola Babes in a league match. He was holed up at the stadium for over three hours. His Mount Royal Hotel abode was guarded by four policemen and on the way back to Ibadan, the armed escorts followed him beyond the Niger Bridge in Onitsha. Esan was committed to the game and did his best possible to be fair. He had a good job but derived joy in blowing the whistle.

Even when his wife, Funmilayo, threatened to seize his kits, it did not stop him from blowing his whistle. And the game did not stop him from rising to the height of the Ivory Tower where Esan ended up as a Professor at Babcock University. His demise should ginger other referees to turn a new leaf and breathe fresh life into Nigerian football.