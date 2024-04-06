Esan South East indigenes hail LG boss over security measure

Residents of Esan South East Local Government Area of Edo State, have showered encomiums on the leadership of the council boss Hon. Louis Imhandegbelo, for bringing sanity to the insecurity situation in the local government. Addressing a cross session of the ward leaders who paid him a courtesy visit in his office at the council secretariat in Ubiaja, Hon. Imhandegbelo thanked the good people of Esan South East for their support, and the opportunity given to him to serve them, adding that his ad- ministration is totally com- mitted to providing basic social amenities needed to make life a lot better for the people of Esan South East.

He said: “I want to thank the good people of Esan South East for giving me the opportunity to serve them. “I want to say that since I came into office as chairman of this great local government, I must confess that I have enjoyed great support from you people. You know that the government cannot do it alone, we need the support of every- body in the local government to succeed.