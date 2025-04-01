New Telegraph

April 1, 2025
April 1, 2025
Esan Group Condemns Uromi Killings

The Esan Descendants Assembly Worldwide (EDA) yesterday condemned Thursday’s killing of some travellers in Uromi by vigilantes.

In a statement by its Chairman, Godwin Okogun, and General Secretary Saintmoses Eromosele, the Pan-Esan organisation labelLed the act a “senseless tragedy” and an “abomination that has brought shame upon the land.

“Not one, not two, not three, not four, not five, not six—but multiple human lives, flesh, spirit, and bone—were reduced to ashes.”

While distancing the broader Esan community from the heinous act, asserting it might have been carried out by “non-indigenous residents among us,” the Assembly acknowledged the collective moral burden.

The statement said: “This tragedy weighs on us all, settling like the dry-season dust upon every roof—guilty or innocent.”

EDA added: “Our apology is not out of mere politeness but from the anguish of shared humanity. No man deserves to be judged by fire. No mother should be handed her child’s ashes.”

