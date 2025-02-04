Esa-Oke Community Demands Oba’s Appointment Reversal

Share

Sons and daughters of Esa-Oke in Obokun Local Government Area of Osun State have urged Governor Ademola Adeleke to immediately reverse the appointment of Prince Timileyin Oluyemi Ajayi as the Olojudo of Ido Ajegunle, saying that it is the only way to restore peace to the troubled community.

The demand was made on Tuesday when the governor led a high-level delegation on a fact-finding mission to investigate the root cause of the ongoing crisis.

The unrest in the ancient town erupted on Monday, reportedly leading to the deaths of four people, multiple injuries, and extensive property destruction.

During the meeting, Otunba Bamigboye Yinusa Aremu, Chairman of the Esa-Oke Central Union (ECU), voiced the community’s concerns over the appointment, which was made through a government white paper.

Aremu emphasized that Prince Timileyin Oluyemi Ajayi hails from Ilesa, within the Ijesa South Traditional Council, and has no ancestral or historical ties to Esa-Oke.

“This imposition violates the traditional and historical jurisdiction of His Royal Majesty, Oba Adeyemi Akanbi Adediran, the Atipa Owaji II, Owa-Omiran of Esa-Oke,” Aremu stated. “It undermines the peace and unity of our community.”

Speaking on behalf of Oba Adeyemi Akanbi Adediran, the Iwarefia, Quarters Heads, and the entire Esa-Oke community, Aremu welcomed the governor’s delegation and expressed hope that their visit would lead to a just and peaceful resolution.

“Your presence here today is a testament to your commitment to justice, peace, and the well-being of all communities in Osun State,” he said.

The community made its stance clear: “The only way to restore trust and prevent further violence is to reverse the government white paper that installed Prince Ajayi as the Olojudo of Ido Ajegunle.

Additionally, they demanded the immediate and unconditional release of youths arrested during the crisis.

Speaking, Governor Ademola Adeleke urged the community to embrace peace, stating that development cannot thrive in an atmosphere of crisis.

“I will investigate and ensure that the culprits are brought to book. Write your petition, and I assure you that justice will be done,” Adeleke said.

“I will look into your complaints and set up a panel of inquiry to address the crisis.”

Share

Please follow and like us: