Esa-Oke Communal Crisis: Fadahunsi Gifts Owamiran SUV

The lawmaker representing the people of Ife/Ilesa at the upper chamber of the National Assembly, Senator Francis Adenigba Fadahunsi, has presented a brand-new Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) to the Owamiran of Esa-Oke, HRM Oba Adeyemi Adediran.

It would be recalled that some of the monarch’s vehicles were burnt during a communal crisis that erupted in the town recently.

The communal clash between Ido-Ijesa and Esa-Oke in Obokun Local Government erupted over a chieftaincy dispute and reports have it that many indigenes of the community were injured including seven policemen and many shops and vehicles were also razed.

The violence followed the appointment of Prince Timileyin Ajayi as the Olojudo of Ido Ajegunle, a neighbouring community to Esa-Oke by Governor Ademola Adeleke.

However, indigenes of Esa-Oke opposed the appointment, arguing that the newly installed monarch hails from Ilesa and that their town is distinct from Esa-Oke.

However, Senator Fadahunsi condemned the crisis, urging both communities to always avoid the destruction of property whenever there is any misunderstanding.

Represented by the lawmaker representing Obokun at the state assembly, Hon. Adeyemi Irekandu and the Chairmanship aspirant in the forthcoming council election in Obokun, Hon. Olajire, Fadahunsi presented the key of the vehicle to Oba Adediran, pledging continuous support for the institution.

In his remarks, Oba Adediran thanked the lawmaker for always being there for his people.

