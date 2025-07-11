ESA, NASRDA To Launch Satellite-based Innovative Agric Project For Food Security

The European Union (EU) said its European Space Agency (ESA) and the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) planned to inaugurate a satellite-based “Innovative Agriculture” project for food security by January 2026.

The EU’s Programme Manager for Agriculture in Nigeria and West Africa, Mr. Hugh Briggs, disclosed this in Abuja recently.

Briggs explained that the initiative, also known as ”Copernicus”, was part of a broader EU programme to support agricultural innovation across Africa using satellite data and advanced technology mapping tools.

“We have a new project called Innovative Agriculture, also known as Copernicus; it involves the European Union signing a contract with ESA to work directly with NASRDA because they have the technical capabilities.

”They are not only doing this in Nigeria; they are doing this across a number of countries in Africa. It is a big package in terms of how we can develop agriculture using technology, but doing it differently using innovation.

“Currently ESA is in close contact with NASRDA, and we are at the point of almost inaugurating the project in Nigeria, and this will be coming up maybe at the end of this year, but will not exceed January 2026,” he said.

The project manager explained that while the EU provided the funding, ESA would bring in technical expertise to train NASRDA staff, ensuring the project was fully implemented across the country.

He said ESA was working closely with NASRDA, and they were at the final stages of developing the project plan designed to reach smallholder farmers. He added that the technology transfer would focus on the use of space-based tools and precision agriculture techniques.

According to him, afterward, NASRDA will recruit and train young people in local communities to support field implementation.

”NASRDA will also identify and recruit young people within communities, train them on innovative agriculture, provide them with tools, and teach them different applications.

”They will be taught soil testing, how to get the radius, longitude, latitude, and all the technology in terms of mapping their farms, including polygon mapping.

”Most importantly, they will be taught how to use that technology to understand what to plant, when to plant, how to plant, what is suitable for the soil, and what is not suitable for the soil,” he added.

He said with that farmers would be more informed, adding that the extension agents would play the role of taking the information to the farmers, identifying them not as individuals but as cooperatives for wider reach and achievement of purposes.

Briggs disclosed that part of the implementation plans include the identification of seven ecological zones in Nigeria by NASRDA, where demonstration farms would be established and utilised by local farmers.

He also explained that the farms would be equipped, and satellite data analysis carried out with all coordinated and championed by NASRDA.

”The second aspect is that we are looking at setting up a state-of-the-art tech centre, like a hub in NASRDA, as part of the project. It will be a training center with modern equipment.

”This centre will enable NASRDA to continue training more people and stakeholders on innovative agriculture,” he said.

The project manager further said that the EU remained committed to helping Nigeria leverage digital and spacebased technologies to unlock the full potential of its agricultural sector.