Eruku Church Attack: Kwankwaso Urges FG To Act Immediately

Former Kano State governor and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) 2023 presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has condemned the terrorist attack on a church in Eruku town, Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State, where worshippers were reportedly murdered and others abducted.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Kwankwaso said he was “appalled” by the brutal assault, describing it as another distressing example of the rising wave of violence shaking the country.

He noted that the attack reflects the worsening insecurity Nigerians are forced to endure daily.

Offering his condolences, he expressed sympathy to the families of those killed and those whose loved ones were taken by the attackers, calling the incident “painful and unacceptable.”

Kwankwaso again urged the Federal Government to move swiftly, decisively, and with full force to ensure that the kidnapped victims are rescued and returned safely to their families.

He warned that the persistent rise in terrorism and armed attacks across the nation demands urgent, coordinated action from security agencies and the presidency.