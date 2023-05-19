Assault: AFRIMEK Suspends Shoneye Olamilekan

The African Men Entertainment Kings, (AFRIMEK) has suspended popular Yoruba actor, Shoneye Olamilekan, better known as Show, for physically assaulting his junior colleague, Temidayo Morakinyo.

Temidayo Morakinyo who was assaulted by Mr Show on a movie set, took to her Instagram story to call out the actor for physically assaulting her on Friday, May 19th.

In a series of posts on her IG story, the actress narrated how the actor stormed her movie set in Ibadan, Oyo State, and beat her on Friday.

She shared pictures of her injured face and how he punched her in the face and left her with a broken lip just because she reported his unruly behaviour to her bosses on Thursday.

However, Morakinyo’s family is demanding justice as the assault left her in pain.

However, as the report get to AFRIMEK , The President of the association, Femi Adedayo in a letter signed by him stated that AFRIMEK distanced itself from the actor and described his action as shameful.

The letter reads, “Dear Temidayo, we received news of the mental, emotional, and physical assault meted out on you by a member of our club, Olamilekan Shoneye, popularly known as Show.

“His actions do not represent the identity (that) our club represents and (has) been known to project.

“He has been immediately sanctioned and placed on indefinite suspension, while further investigations by our disciplinary committee are ongoing to unravel the entire facts of the unfortunate incident.

“We would also like to extend our sincere apology to you. No one deserves such treatment.

“We will equally take up the medical charges to restore you to good health. Our gesture is to show how apologetic we are as a body.”