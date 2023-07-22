Erosion Threatens 135 Buildings In Anambra Over Abandoned Road Project

About 135 buildings in the Azuigbo community in the Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State are at the blink of collapsing following the menace of flood-related erosion in the area.

The impending incident was caused by the abandonment of the Azuigbo – Amichi- Osusorogu road project embarked upon by the former government of Chief Willie Obiano.

Also worsening the fate of the Azuigbo community is the abandonment of St Joseph Awka- Etiti by Azuigbo to Chisco Transport Park Amichi and Ichida bus top in the same Nnewi South local government area.

So far five vehicles had fallen into the developing gully erosion in the area as rain and flood water washes away earthworks and drainage channels constructed before the advent of Gov Charles Soludo’s administration.

To this end, the people of the Azuigbo community have appealed to Soludo to investigate why the contractor abandoned the project and also order intervention work before the entire community is swept away.

According to a community leader and Vice Chairman of All Progressives Congress APC for Anambra South Senatorial District Mr Izuchukwu Okeke ;

“This contract was awarded by the regime of Willie Obiano and work had started before Soludo came into office and we wonder why the contractor stopped work”

“More than 130 buildings are going to collapse following the deadly activities of the flood that is causing erosion in our community and several families would be tendered homeless in the process”

“Though I am of the APC my Community supported Gov Charles Soludo during the last governorship election and we believe that this is payback time for us ”

“The other road built by the regime of Mr Peter Obi at Ichida bus stop through Azuigbo, Ichida and Amichi is also being affected because the flood always finds it’s route across the area”

“We urge Gov Charles Soludo to direct the Commissioner for Works to first inspect those areas and carry out intervention work on those places while investigating why the contractor stopped work on the project” he said

Okeke noted that since the governor has taken up the task of road construction and reconstruction Azuigbo should be factored in before a major disaster occurs in the community.