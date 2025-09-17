Erosion Sweeps Away Motorcyclist In Edo Community

A motorcyclist, popularly known as an Okada rider, was swept away by erosion in the university town of Ekpoma, Esan West Local Government Area of Edo State on Tuesday evening.

The tragic incident, which has sparked renewed concern over the worsening case of erosion in most parts of Edo State, was captured in a viral video that is circulating widely across social media platforms.

The narrator in the viral video, who said the incident occured at Uwenlenbo Road , near Zekor Hotel in Ekpoma, described the scene as horrifying, as the powerful rush of water overwhelmed the rider who was carrying a female passenger, before he was swept away by the furious erosion, which had a free day due lack of proper water channel in most parts of the State.

Another eyewitness was overheard asking people to assist the bike rider , who struggled with the wave of water until he was swept away.

The victim bike plate number was displayed by sympathizers , who begged those who know him to come -up to identify him.

The tragedy has prompted calls for urgent intervention by both state and federal government agencies as erosion continues to threaten lives and property in the State.