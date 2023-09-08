Erosion Scurge Threatens S’east

In the last three months, road users and inhabitants of Oba town in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State have been living on edge following the collapse of the Onitsha- Owerri Expressway caused by gully erosion, which has literally severed the entire South East from the other parts of country, Okey Maduforo who visited the area reports

Different tales

He was seen taking a nap beside one of the petrol pumps at his filling station known as Ofobike Oil and Gas station when reporters woke him up. Business at the fuel station has dropped drastically as only those that come to patronize him are customers who come to buy in jerry cans, and they buy only a few liters of fuel and kerosene.

The manager, Akuejionwu Joseph woke up to receive the reporters and after a deep breath he began to talk. “We do special prayers everyday since the gully erosion started and our prayers are that the gully will stop so far and that government will come and save us from losing our fuel station” “What you are looking at is what is left of this fuel station and so far we have lost our toilet, packing store, bathroom, the lubrication and alignment section and they are now all inside the gully erosion” he said.

So far an estimated 400 buildings including the mas- sive Rojenny Sports Village are on the verge of caving into the breathtaking Oba gully erosion site along Onitsha-Owerri ExpressWay in Idemili South local government area of Anambra state. Already, the Onitsha-Owerri ExpressWay lane has collapsed into the gully and has been blocked from being used while diversions have been provided for motorists on the Owerri-Onitsha lane of the highway.

Similarly the popular Ro- jenny Sports and Games Village is being threatened by the gully erosion with flood water destroying the tartan track of the 30,000 capacity sports stadium, lawn tennis and handball pitches, courts and lawns. This development has cut off the South-East from the rest of Nigeria as the affected highway links all the states in the South-East and South-South.

It will also cut off the geopolitical zone from the South-West and the North-East if nothing is done to salvage what is left of the highway.

Lawmakers’ outcry

Recall that the member representing Ideato at the Federal House of Representatives, Barr. Ikenga Ugochinyere Ikeagwuonu had on the floor of the National Assembly lamented the menace of gully erosion in the South-East calling for immediate intervention to mitigate the disaster. In a viral video, Ugo- chinyere captured a flooded erosion site in his Ideato constituency, lamenting that there was neither a government of Imo State nor Federal Government’s presence in his constituency.

Ideato has been plagued by a mirage of issues in recent times ranging from insecurity, and alleged marginalization to under-development. Even before his foray to the National Assembly, Ugo- chinyere has always been a voice for his people and indeed Nigerians. His continuous cry is born out of patriotism and passion.

According to Ugochinyere in a motion before the floor of the National Assembly: “The current situation in Ideato is pathetic and worrisome, to say the least. Insecurity is the day’s order. There is no sign of government presence there” “We urge the federal government to jump start the process of saving the South-East zone from this collapse and it has grave implications to the socio- economic development of the South-East and South-South”.

Conducting reporters round the gully erosion site in Oba, the Chairman of Idemili South local government area Iyom Amaka Obi who spoke through the two Councilors representing Oba Ward 1 Mr Uchechukwu Ubadi and Mr. Nzubechukwu Ibe, she noted that all measures taken to checkmate the ravaging erosion have been destroyed by flood water adding that the water channels constructed about three months ago have collapsed into the gully.

“When the state government came here with their counterparts from the Federal government it was not as wide and as deep as this and as the rains continue it will keep widening” “As it stands now over 400 buildings and several Hectares of undeveloped lands are at risk and the worst of it all is that the gully would first of all eat deep under the expressway leaving the road hanging like a cliff thereby putting road users at risk.” The Chief Consultant to Rojenny Sports Village, Engr. Johnny Obinwa explained that the flood water causing the erosion flows from Ichi, Nnobi, Ojoto, Uruagu-Oba to the gully.

“The flood causing this gully erosion flows from Ichi, Nnobi Ojoto Uruagu- Oba communities in Idemili South local government area and because the gutters and water channels are too small for the flood, it overflows carrying the channels away and dumping them into the gully erosion “As you can see the walls of the Games Village have collapsed as well as part of the spectators stand of the Stadium has also collapsed. The lawn tennis and handball pitches and courts have been submerged by flood as well as the Olympic size swimming pool.

Stadium cut off

“The Stadium has a capacity of 30,000 spectators but with what is happening now we need a lot of work to do to recover and protect the sporting facilities that are in the Games Village. “This is a facility that has hosted over twenty National football teams both Super Eagles, Under 20 and Under 17 sets of teams and today the flood is ravaging everywhere and as you can see the gully erosion behind the stadium is growing and it would soon link the gully erosion that has cut off the Onitsha-Owerri Expressway”, he said.

Three months ago, a representation from the Anambra state government led by the Chief Of Staff, Mr Earnest Ezeajughi, the Commissioner for Works, Engr Ifeanyi Okeoma among others paid a visit to the gully erosion site in search of how best to carry out palliative measures at the site. The state government after the visit announced that about N300 million would be spent in carrying out intervention work at the erosion site to save the expressway from complete collapse.

Inspection

Speaking during the inspection of the road, the Commissioner for Works, Engr. Ifeanyi Okeoma, said the state government had to commence some measure of intervention while expecting the response of the Federal Government. “Yes the intervention work would take about N300 million and His Excellency Prof. Charles Soludo had to come and stop the road from collapsing further and we are going to stop the erosion because this is the peak of the rainy season” he had said.

Also speaking, the Chief Of Staff to the governor, Mr Ernest Ezeajughi urged the federal government to declare a state of emergency on erosion menace in Anambra State. “We have over a thousand active erosion sites in Anambra State. This is just one of them. We are acting in an emergency. “Because the Onitsha-Owerri road by Oba erosion wash- off is a major devastation, we are not waiting for the federal government, even though it is their responsibility”.

He said that the people bearing the hardship are Anambra people, as such, Anambra State government embarked on intervention to arrest the situation before other measures. Continuing, Okeoma said they observed that the gully progression was high, which made them engage a contractor to stop the progression. “We are in talks with the Federal Ministry of Works and the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) and they are already on it, but it will be a long process.

“We don’t have an option, we moved a contractor that will continue with the second objective, to stop further mud- slides”, Engr. Okeoma said. He explained that it is an emergency situation but no formal contract has been awarded for the work, stressing that it will be done pending the approval of the federal government.

Motorists lament

For motorists and other road users, action should be expedited by both federal and state governments before the Christmas and New Year celebrations this December as the expressway links not only Imo state but states like Abia, Rivers and those going to Bayelsa state from Anambra.

A luxury bus driver who gave his name Nnamdi Nwakamma has this to say: “Each time I pass through that gully I always say a short prayer because it is seriously affecting the only remaining lane of the highway and two heavy duty vehicles cannot pass through here at the same time because the lane is getting narrower by the day as the gully has eaten deep into the lane and with the weight we carry, I pray nothing happens before December.”

He suggested that the authorities should go to the communities that are close to Oba and try to re-channel the flood to a stream or river before we witness something that may claim lives and property.