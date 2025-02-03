Erosion: Japan, UNOPS Donate N1.4bn Disaster Response Vehicles, Others To Anambra

Share

The Japanese government and the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) have donated vehicles and ICT equipment worth N1.4 million to the Anambra State Government to boost response to disasters such as flooding.

The items included vehicles, laptops, 1 GPS device, five photocopiers, and GPS flood detection and monitoring tools.

The Charge d’ Affairs of the Embassy of Japan in Nigeria Hitoshi Kozaki said the exercise funded by the Japanese government and implemented by UNOPS is targeted at arresting the devastating effects of climate disasters in Anambra.

He commended the state government for their persistence and determination in seeking assistance in the area of climate disasters and expressed optimism that the emergency support will help the state navigate the prevalence of flooding and other climate disasters.

The UNOPS Project Manager Herbert Appiah said the exercise was to assist the state mitigate the effects of flooding and other climate disasters.

Share

Please follow and like us: