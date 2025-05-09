Erosion: Gov Yusuf Disburses Over N600m Compensation To Kano Residents

Share

…As N11bn Gully Erosion Control Project Takes Off Next at Bulbula, Gayawa Communities

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has disbursed over N600 million to residents of Bulbula and Gayawa who were affected by the ongoing Erosion Control Project.

In a statement issued on Thursday by the Governor’s Spokesperson, Sanusi Bature, Governor Yusuf said the disbursement was organized by the Kano State Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (Kano-ACReSAL), under the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change.

New Telegraph reports that the event took place at the Coronation Hall, Government House, Kano.

According to the statement, the project involves the construction of reinforced concrete channels, bioremediation buffers, and other robust erosion control infrastructure.

This initiative aims to reclaim degraded land and restore safety to the affected areas.

“It is being executed through a collaboration between the state and federal governments, with support from the World Bank.

The statement further elaborated that the project will also strengthen surveillance through the engagement of community vigilantes and the installation of solar streetlights to deter criminal activity that had previously thrived in the abandoned gully area.

In his address, Governor Yusuf stated:

“Today marks a significant step forward in our collective journey to restore dignity, security, and prosperity to the communities of Bulbula and Gayawa.”

He continued:

“I am deeply honored to be here to personally present compensation cheques to the Project Affected Persons (PAPs) under the Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) for the Bulbula-Gayawa Erosion Control Project in Nasarawa and Ungogo Local Government Areas.”

The Governor urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the funds, emphasizing: “Every cheque presented today is a message that the government of Abba Gida-Gida stands with its people, especially during times of hardship and displacement.”

“The compensation being disbursed today is based on thorough enumeration, community engagement, and due diligence.

“Our approach ensures that every affected citizen is recognized, documented, and fairly treated in accordance with global best practices,” he assured.

Governor Yusuf lamented that:

“The Bulbula-Gayawa erosion menace has brought untold hardship to many.

“It has claimed farmlands, damaged homes, displaced families, and turned once-thriving neighborhoods into unsafe zones.”

The Governor pledged his administration’s continued support throughout the project’s lifecycle, reiterating that no community would be left behind in the development process.

Governor Yusuf expressed his appreciation to the implementation team under the ACReSAL Project, traditional rulers, community representatives, and relevant stakeholders for their transparency, professionalism, and relentless efforts in ensuring the successful compensation exercise.

The Commissioner of Environment and Climate Change and Chairman of the Steering Committee for the Kano State Project Coordinator ACReSAL, Dr Dahiru M. Hashim, affirmed that the present administration under Governor Yusuf is committed to addressing the erosion problems devastating communities across the state.

The Commissioner commended the World Bank, the federal government, and the state government for providing sufficient funds to compensate the affected people.

Some beneficiaries, Jibril Abdullahi Jibril and Fatima Haruna, expressed their gratitude to the state government for the intervention.

They recalled years of advocating for the project, which had been unsuccessful until the present administration took action.

