Erosion: Aba Community Sends SOS To FG, Abia Govt

Indigenes and property owners at the Military Zone-2 Estate, in Alaogwugwu, Umuokuruna-Adile kindred in Umuchichi, a suburb in Osisioma Ngwa Local Government Area, Aba, Abia State have cried to government to help save their lives and property from a deadly gully erosion.

The call which was made to the Federal Government, the Government of Abia State, as well as Osisioma Ngwa Local Government Authorities came because of the speed with which the heavy erosion is destroying things.

Residents said that the erosion is currently taking over the entire Military Zone-2 Estate section of the Umuchichi community through the Okpu-Omuobo section of the Aba River.

The Landlords Association Chairman of the Military Zone-2 Estate, Mr Ifeanyi Udoye, said that everyone living in the area is afraid, stressing that the gully erosion may have consumed the entire backyard area of the Estate and may bury the entire Estate, if no serious intervention is brought urgently.

Udoye who described the gully erosion as a man made deadly menace, explained that it all started because of the anti-environmental activities of sand dredging companies at the Okpu-Omuobo section of the Aba River which has consequently cut off a section of the Eastern Rail line that connects Aba and Umuahia.

He pleaded with governments at all levels and all institutions saddled with responsibilities to handle such matters to speed up their actions to save the lives and properties of residents of that section of Aba as well as protect public property like the railway.

