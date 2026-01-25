ErommaOse Nwokoro Foundation has appointed Maria Salve Jalaran as its new Head of Administration. Dr Bernardette Erommaose Nwokoro, Founder and CEO of ErommaOse Nwokoro Foundation said that appointing Maria Jalaran was crucial to help navigate affairs of the foundation which will be taking up more responsibilities that will shape the year 2026.

“The appointment is all about starting the year strong with team that can brace through changes that we believe can make great impact this 2026,” she noted Maria Salve Jalaran is a Phillipines Professional who holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from CIT University.

Maria is committed to advancing her professional journey by pursuing the ACCA qualification and an MBA program, reflecting her steadfast commitment to lifelong learning, leadership, and growth in the field of business and finance. Maria Salve Jalaran was born in Quezon City, Philippines, and spent her formative years in Antipolo City.

Growing up in an environment marked by challenges, Maria developed an unwavering resilience and a strong commitment to overcoming adversity.

She is passionate about creating impact, and prefers to work with humility and privacy—often behind the scenes—ensuring that the focus remains on the communities she serves rather than on herself.

Her journey continues to inspire others to rise above challenges and embrace their potential.

Her strong qualities remains being deeply committed to empowering children and young people to pursue their dreams and reach their full potential.

She also advocates for single mothers, encouraging them to stand proud and resilient in their journeys.