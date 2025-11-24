Ernest Ikoli Family Set Friday For Burial Of Elsie Ajayi Ikoli

The family of one of Nigeria’s journalism founding fathers, Ernest Sissei Ikoli, has set Friday, Nov 28 for the burial of their matriarch, Elsie Ajayi Ikoli The woman of courage, good character and wealth died on September 2, in Lagos.

The funeral activities which will see thousands of family members, friends and well wishers gather in Lagos to bid her farewell, begin with a Service of Songs and Night of Tributes on Thursday, November 27, at The Citadel, 274 Kofo Abayomi Street, Victoria Island.

A statement by the Ernest Ikoli Foundation praised Elsie Ikoli for her strength, hard work, prudence, zeal and care for the family.

‘’We are prepared for the last journey of Madam Elsie Ajayi Ikoli. Her body will be taken from the Lagos University Teaching Hospital on Friday, November 28, 2025 to 26 Eric Moore Close for the Lying-in-State.

The children, grandchildren and great grandchildren are expected to pay their last respects to her.”

The statement emphasised the admirable achievements of Elsie Ajayi Ikoli in the business community and her impressive services in the Lord’s Vineyard.

“A funeral service will take place at The Salvation Army Church, 11 Odunlami Street, Lagos Island, from 10:00am.

Elsie Ajayi Ikoli will be laid to rest at Ebony Vault, Ikoyi,” the statement signed by the Executive Vice Chairman of the Ernest Ikoli Foundation, Chief Anthony George-Ikoli, said.