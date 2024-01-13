Erling Haaland To Miss Rest Of January With Injury

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has revealed that Erling Haaland will be sidelined until the end of January.

Recall that the prolific Norwegian striker has missed City’s previous eight games, including their Club World Cup success in Saudi Arabia, with a foot injury.

Although City had planned to have the 23-year-old back in full training early in the new year, the issue is proving to be more problematic than anticipated.

It is currently anticipated that he will be able to return to full training when the team leaves for a warm-weather training camp in Abu Dhabi after Saturday’s match against Newcastle, without a match the following weekend.

Guardiola said: “Yes, [he’s had] a little bit of disturbing problems in his feet. It’s fine but the doctors decided to stop for one week and maybe restart in Abu Dhabi.

“Hopefully at the end of this month, he’ll be ready. It was a little bit more than we expected in the beginning.

“It’s the bone. It needs time. With every injury, you can do whatever you want but it’s a question of time.”

Haaland scored 52 goals last season during an outstanding first campaign with City and had already netted 19 this term.

Guardiola feels his firepower has been sorely missed.

He added: “We miss Erling a lot. We need him. Hopefully, he can come back and play the last four or five months without a problem.

“When you are injured at the end of November, you miss a lot of games. It’s the toughest period.”