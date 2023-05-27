Erling Haaland Named EPL Player Of The Season

Erling Haaland has been named as the Premier League (EPL) Player of the Season for 2022/23.

Haaland’s record-breaking campaign for Manchester City has helped him secure Pep Guardiola’s side, their third title in a row.

The Norway international has netted 36 goals domestically, the most in a single season of any striker in the competition’s history.

Earlier this week Haaland was also named as the Football Writers’ Player of the Season.