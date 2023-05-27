Erling Haaland Named EPL Player Of The Season

Erling Haaland has been named as the Premier League (EPL) Player of the Season for 2022/23.
Haaland’s record-breaking campaign for Manchester City has helped him secure Pep Guardiola’s side, their third title in a row.
The Norway international has netted 36 goals domestically, the most in a single season of any striker in the competition’s history.
Earlier this week Haaland was also named as the Football Writers’ Player of the Season.
Haaland is likely to be in the Manchester City side for their final game of the season against Brentford on Sunday before turning his attention to the FA Cup final next weekend and the Champions League final on June 10.
