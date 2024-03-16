Eriwayo Unveils Theatre Production In Uk To Bridge Culture Divide

Nollywood actress, Oriyomi Esther Eriwayo, is poised to make a lasting impression in the United Kingdom theatre industry as she launches her theatre company, “Queens Production”.

Eriwayo’s firm, named after her own name, Queen Esther, strives to produce innovative theatrical productions and gripping narratives that push the boundaries of the genre.

According to the UK-based thespian, she intends to challenge herself by venturing into the international scene as she hopes to collaborate with fellow theatre practitioners around the world.

“I want to challenge myself and my artistic abilities by venturing into the international theatre scene. By immersing myself in the UK’s diverse and vibrant theatre community, I hope to grow as an artist and bring fresh perspectives to my work.

“This opportunity to learn, collaborate, and innovate with fellow theatre practitioners from around the world will not only enrich my own artistic journey but also help me better represent African talent on the global stage.”

Her journey to the global stage is fueled by her desire to transcend borders and showcase her talent beyond Nigeria. Armed with a literature degree and a deep understanding of various art and drama genres, Eriwayo is well-equipped to make a significant impact on the international theatre community.

To sustain her creative vision, Eriwayo plans to produce plays that celebrate cross-cultural art, bridging the gap between diverse audiences and fostering a universal appreciation.

“I want to focus on creating thought-provoking and engaging content that bridges cultural divides. By incorporating diverse perspectives and unique storytelling techniques, I intend to keep my work fresh and relevant to a global audience.”

Eriwayo also promised her audience to stay updated on industry trends and technological advancements to ensure that her productions continue to push the boundaries of theatre arts.

She believes that geographical boundaries should not hinder her pursuit of international recognition. She set her sights on the UK, renowned for its diverse and prestigious theatre industry. According to her, choosing the UK as her launchpad is never a coincidence.

“I have experienced the thriving theatre scene in Nigeria. I want to break free from potential limitations and embrace the global stage. I am driven by my desire to represent Africa’s talent and contribute to the international theatre community. I aspire to create performances that leave a lasting impression on audiences worldwide, whether they experience my work live, through video or social media,” she said.

In 2022, Eriwayo was in a stage play titled ‘Wonders’, where she played a pivotal role in educating the audience about the importance of embracing oneself with a picture representing women who had tribal marks. She delivered an outstanding performance, fully immersing herself in her character and demonstrating her exceptional acting skills.