Manchester United have released their retained list, confirming the departures of Christian Eriksen, Jonny Evans, and Victor Lindelof as their contracts expire.

The trio featured in United’s final game of the season, a 2-0 win over Aston Villa. Goalkeeper Tom Heaton is also listed but remains in talks over a new deal.

Academy players Hubert Graczyk, Jack Kingdon, Sam Murray, Tom Myles, James Nolan, and Tom Wooster will also leave the club this summer.

