Erik Ten Hag To Let Three Man United Stars Go

Manchester United are said to be prepared to let go of three first-team stars in January as Erik ten Hag aims to reduce the size of his squad.

Reports claim that Raphael Varane, Casemiro and Jadon Sancho are up for sale with other players potentially moving on, too.

There are claims that the Dutchman losing the respect of the dressing room has sharpened his intent to trim the group.

There is a feeling at the club that Ten Hag is being held back by the remnants of his managerial predecessors and that the squad has needed reshaping for some time.

The likes of Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay have previously been available but have forced their way back into the thinking with a string of important performances over the last few weeks.

Varane has lost his place to Maguire in the United team and has also been benched at the expense of Victor Lindelof, Jonny Evans and Luke Shaw at centre-back.

Casemiro has featured just once since the October international break due to an injury picked up with Brazil.

And Sancho has long been estranged after claiming Ten Hag’s accusation that he had not trained well enough was “lies”.