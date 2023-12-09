Erik Ten Hag Takes Responsibility For Man United Loss To Bournemouth

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag on Saturday said he would take responsibility for their 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth.

Man United came into the clash at Old Trafford pumped up by Wednesday night’s 2-1 home victory over Chelsea.

But Dominic Solanke’s opener stunned the Red Devils before Philip Billing and Marcos Senesi delivered two further blows in the second half.

Ten Hag said: “You’ve got to be at your best in every game, starting with focus.

“When you start like we did, you get killed.

“They are good opponents but we have to do better. The way we conceded, that can’t happen. You can’t switch off.

It would be recalled that United have lost seven league games this season.

“That is what happened and we have to work on that if we want to be successful. If you want to achieve the targets you set, you need consistent performance and you have to do it every third day.

“I’ve got to take responsibility for it.

“From that point on, we tried and were in the game. We had a lot of tempo.

“We came in their half, we came into the box but the movements in the box, they were not good enough.”

United fans voiced their discontent at the full-time whistle, with Bayern Munich the next visitors to the Theatre of Dreams for Tuesday night’s Champions League clash.

And Ten Hag understands his supporters’ frustrations after their latest setback, which left the Premier League giants sixth in the table.

He said: “I understand fans are disappointed, frustrated.

“We all are but we should do better and we have to show it every game, not to have so big levels from one game to another.

“We know we are able to do it. We need consistency. We have to go to a higher standard to deliver every third day.”