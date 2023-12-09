Erik Ten Hag, Maguire Win November EPL Awards

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag and de- fender Harry Maguire have won November’s Premier League manager and player of the month awards. United lost four of their first seven league matches this season but have since climbed to sixth in the table.

They won November’s three league matches – against Fulham, Luton and Everton – with- out conceding. Maguire, who struggled for game time at the start of the sea- son, played every minute in the three victories. The 30-year-old becomes the first United defender to win the award since Nemanja Vidic in January 2009.

“Couldn’t have done it without my teammates, the staff and you fans. Your love and support doesn’t go unnoticed, I appreciate it,” Maguire said on X after winning the award. Maguire was stripped of the United captaincy by Ten Hag in July and looked set for a move away from Old Trafford before the start of the season.