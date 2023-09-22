Erik Ten Hag: Jadon Sancho Will Play For Man Utd Again

Manchester United Manager, Erik Ten Hag on Friday speaks on the possibility that Jadon Sancho may play for the club again.
Sancho is training away from the first team after a bust-up with Ten Hag that saw him hit back at his head coach following criticism of his application in training.
Sancho claimed he had been ‘made a scapegoat’ over recent times, with United getting off to another disappointing start to the season.
After a meeting between Ten Hag and Sancho failed to bring a resolution, it emerged that the United boss has told the winger he must apologise if he wants to re-enter consideration and rejoin the main group.
Asked if Sancho will play for United again amid claims of a possible cut-price sale in January, Ten Hag said in his pre-match press conference:
“It depends on him. For the rest, we are preparing for Burnley and that’s our focus. He will not be in the squad.”
Sancho isn’t the only issue in the United squad, with claims of unhappiness over Davis De Gea’s treatment, while situations surrounding Mason Greenwood and Antony have created more negative headlines for the club.
Asked about the issues and how he is managing them, Ten Hag added: “It’s my second year.
I know it’s not always going up, you will have your gaps and you get stronger from it as long as you stay together. That’s what we’re doing.
In the dressing room, staff, all the staff, coaches, medical, everyone is united and at United you fight.”
United head to winless Burnley this weekend as they look to turn things around following a disappointing start that was made worse by a 4-3 away defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League during the week.