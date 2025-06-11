Ericsson To Manage Bharti Airtel’s Network Operations Centre

Share

Ericsson, a multinational telecommunications company says that it has signed a multi-year contract with Bharti Airtel for its Network Operations Centre (NOC) Managed Services. In a statement on Monday, Ericsson said that the contract would further solidify its longterm partnership with Bharti Airtel.

It added that the strategic agreement highlighted Ericsson’s leadership in managed services and reaffirmed its commitment to delivering exceptional value to Airtel customers.

It noted that under the agreement, Ericsson’s centralised Network Operations Center would manage Airtel’s services across 4G, 5G NSA, 5G SA, Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), Private Networks and Network Slicing.

According to the statement, Ericsson will manage Airtel’s pan-India network through its state-of-the-art NOC while scaling FWA and Network Slicing across the country. Commenting, Mr Randeep Sekhon, Chief Technology Officer of Bharti Airtel, said:

“We are excited about enhancing a strong collaboration to create a future-ready network that will deliver an exceptional experience for our customers.

Share