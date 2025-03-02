Share

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Lockdown housemate,has reacted to the backlash of taking her formerly absent father to a movie premier.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that during the BBNaija show, the reality star had revealed that her father had been mostly absent in her life

According to her, she was singlehandedly raised by her mother.

However, Erica eventually reunited with her father through social media, but their relationship was initially strained.

Meanwhile, after her appearance on a reality TV show, her father became more involved in her life, and in 2020, he even publicly praised her, calling her “the most beautiful girl in Africa”.

READ ALSO:

In a new development, Erica drew the criticism of netizens for choosing to take him to a movie premier instead of her mother.

One netizen DadgyalZinnie berated her for neglecting her mother who took care of her while growing up, and opting for the formerly absentee dad.

Erica expressed her displeasure at being described as male-centered.

She further added that she holds no grudges against her father and would rather spend time with him than regretting.

See conversation below;

@BadgyalZinnie said: “Her dad was absent growing up, but guess who she flaunts now?

Him!

Her mum literally raised her and was financially responsible for her, but cause of how male-centered she is, she just had to”

@EricaNlewedim replied, “There’s always one fool, like I’ve not been posting my mom all the holidays, the one time I post my dad I’m male centered, left to you I’ll be a bitter witch holding grudges till he dies and then I’ll say had i known!

“I think your parents did a poor job because look at how you think! Eww!”

See the post below:

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

