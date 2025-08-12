Eric Moore, Ikeja, Shomolu Most Polluted As LASEPA Releases Air Quality Index Across Lagos

The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) yesterday released the latest air quality index (AQI) readings across the state.

General Manager Tunde Ajayi on his verified X handle said the data highlighted varying air quality levels across different parts of Lagos, with Eric Moore, Surulere, recording the highest AQI at 37, followed by General Hospital, Ikeja, at 22 and Bariga, Shomolu, at 20.

These areas are classified under the “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” category, indicating potential risks for individuals with respiratory conditions, the elderly, and young children. At the other end of the scale, Victoria Island recorded the cleanest air with an AQI of 9, falling into the “Good” category, followed by Moloney Street at 12 and General Hospital, Gbagada, at 13.