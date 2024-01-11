Eric Dier Leaves Tottenham For Bayern Munich

Tottenham Hotspur defender, Eric Dier has moved permanently to German Bundesliga serial winners, Bayern Munich.
Eric Dier who is on the verge of uniting with his former captain at Spurs, Harry Kane, has been spotted in Germany preparing for his unveiling.
The 29-year-old English defender underwent his medical today and he is expected to resume work with the German giants before the resumption of the second half of the season.
READ ALSO:
- Bayern Munich Set Budget For January Transfer Window
- Bayern Munich President Reveals Real Cost Of Kane Transfer
- Bayern Munich Gets New Sporting Director
“Bayern and Spurs are now exchanging signed documents for Eric Dier’s permanent move”, transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, posted earlier today.
Eric Dier had to leave Tottenham Hotspur because he has not been enjoying game time under the club’s new coach, Ange Postecoglou.
So far this season, the England international has only made four Premier League appearances, a development he wasn’t happy with.