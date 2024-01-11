Eric Dier Leaves Tottenham For Bayern Munich

Tottenham Hotspur defender, Eric Dier has moved permanently to German Bundesliga serial winners, Bayern Munich.

Eric Dier who is on the verge of uniting with his former captain at Spurs, Harry Kane, has been spotted in Germany preparing for his unveiling.

The 29-year-old English defender underwent his medical today and he is expected to resume work with the German giants before the resumption of the second half of the season.

“Bayern and Spurs are now exchanging signed documents for Eric Dier’s permanent move”, transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, posted earlier today.

“It’s all done for a fee in the region of €4m, also medical is almost completed. Official soon.”

Eric Dier had to leave Tottenham Hotspur because he has not been enjoying game time under the club’s new coach, Ange Postecoglou.

So far this season, the England international has only made four Premier League appearances, a development he wasn’t happy with.

While commenting on the arrival of Eric Dier, Bayern’s coach, Thomas Tuchel who has watched the Englishman closely while coaching Chelsea said: “He’s a specialist at centre-back. He has also played as a six in the Premier League, but not anymore for a long time. We’re getting him for the centre-back position, can play right or left centre-back as well as in back three.”