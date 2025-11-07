Super Seagles Head Coach, Eric Chelle, has described the World Cup Playoffs as a vital chapter in his team’s pursuit of AFCON glory, insisting that victory on the global stage will lay the foundation for continental success.

Chelle identified a strong performance in the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs as the perfect springboard for his team’s ambitions at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Super Eagles are set to compete in a playoff tournament in Rabat, Morocco, alongside Gabon, Cameroon, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Their campaign begins with a semi-final clash against Gabon on Thursday, November 13, at the Prince Héritier Moulay El Hassan Sports Complex.

What Chelle said

Chelle emphasised that securing victory in the playoffs is the team’s immediate priority, believing it will create an unstoppable force heading into the AFCON tournament.

“Before AFCON, there’s a crucial target: the World Cup play-offs. The goal is to win those matches,” Chelle explained to CAFonline.

According to him, “If we win the first, we’ll aim for the second, then turn to AFCON. We’re working in parallel, but our mindset must first be on those immediate tests.”

The coach acknowledged the high expectations that come with managing the Nigerian national team but stressed the importance of a methodical and humble approach.

“When you coach Nigeria, you have to win everything. But we proceed with humility, with a smile and a will to work.

“This team has great players. If we stay serious, motivated and united, nothing is impossible. If we arrive on the back of play-off success, stopping us will be difficult,” he added.