Eriadiri Commends Tinubu For Signing Maritime University Act

Share

Udengs Eradiri has commended President Bola Tinubu for signing the Maritime University Act, maintaining that it will help in deepening the peace in the Niger Delta region.

Eradiri, a former Labour Party (LP) Governorship Candidate in Bayelsa State, said President Tinubu by the singular act had demonstrated that he meant well for the country and called on all stakeholders in the region to support him.

The former President of the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) Worldwide in a Thank-You letter to Mr President on Thursday recalled that he fought for the establishment and recognition of the university and remembered that the agitation for the institution intensified the conflict in the region and drove oil production as low as 600,000 barrels per day.

The former Commissioner for Youths and later Environment in Bayelsa also recalled that it took former Vice-President Yemi Osibajo to douse the tension by approving the take-off of the institution as an acting President.

Eradiri lamented that since its take off the Maritime University could not operate properly because it lacked the instrumentality of law to carry out its academic mandate.

But he rejoiced that with the new Maritime University Act made possible by President Tinubu, the institution would henceforth effectively discharge its roles in the development of the region.

Eradiri also commended the Founder of the Tantita Security Services and former freedom fighter, Government Ekpemupolo aka Tompolo for his visionary leadership in the Niger Delta.

The letter reads:” It is historic to hear that the President has signed the Act. I want to thank the President. The take-off of the institution was one of the hallmarks of my achievements when I was the President of IYC.

“I believe that this gesture by Mr. President will further cement the peace that we are enjoying and increase oil production in the region.

” It will serve as a morale booster for Niger Delta stakeholders to work for and support the President and ensure his programmes succeed because truly he means well for the Niger Delta.

“People should support President Tinubu because gradually Nigerians will begin to enjoy the benefits of having the President, who understands the issues of our country. The President’s actions every day demonstrate that he is prepared for leadership.

“This young man has been very strategic in changing the equation in the region. He believes in education and he has supported educational institutions, young people and scholarships.

“This has shown that Tompolo is God sent to solve the Ijaw man’s problems. The peace that we are enjoying in the Niger Delta today is a result of the job that Tantita is doing in the region.

“Every creek all the young boys hitherto fomenting troubles are all engaged by Tompolo. Today there is peace and oil production is increasing. I want to thank Mr. President for believing in him.

“I thank Tompolo for the support, the understanding and the magnanimity he has shown in dealing with issues of sustainable development in the Niger Delta.”

Share

Please follow and like us: