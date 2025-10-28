ERGAF-AFRICA, Miva University Partner To Drive Knowledge, Innovation

The Erudite Growth and Advancement Foundation (ERGAF-AFRICA) and Miva Open University have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to commemorate the 2025 United Nations World Development Information Day, themed “Information for Development: Bridging Knowledge and Action in Africa.”

The event, which brought together participants from academia, the public and private sectors, policymakers, and students, marked a strong commitment by both institutions to deepen collaboration in research, innovation, capacity building, and policy engagement across Africa.

Presenting the World Development Report (WDR) 2025 virtually, President of ERGAF-AFRICA, Dr. Chibuzo Okereke, highlighted the central role of standards in driving sustainable development. He explained the report’s taxonomy of standards — from absence or weak standards to adoption/adaptation and ultimately to authorship — as a vital pathway for national progress.

Dr. Okereke urged African governments to transform SDG targets into measurable standards and invest in standards governance infrastructure, stressing that “he who owns the standards owns the market.”

Vice-Chancellor of Miva Open University, Professor Tayo Arulogun, commended ERGAF-AFRICA’s knowledge-driven approach to development and reaffirmed the university’s commitment to partnerships that merge data, information, and policy for societal advancement.

Similarly, Professor Sam Oni, Head of the Department of Public Policy and Administration, emphasised that evidence-based policymaking remains the foundation of effective governance, describing data and information as indispensable tools for inclusive development.

Delivering a goodwill message, Mrs. Jennifer Okereke, a member of ERGAF-AFRICA’s Board of Trustees, described the partnership as a historic step forward, commending Miva Open University for its excellence in research and technology-driven learning.

The highlight of the event was the formal signing of the MoU. Professor Arulogun, supported by Professor Oni, signed on behalf of Miva Open University, while Mrs. Obidiya Jennifer Okereke signed on behalf of ERGAF-AFRICA, assisted by Mr. Raphael Tarbo, Senior Data Analyst; Precious Chidokwe; and Jennifer Luke.

Under the MoU, both institutions will collaborate on capacity building, professional development, joint research, innovation using data and technology, conferences, mentorship programmes, policy advocacy, and strengthening grassroots participation in governance.