Erectile Dysfunction On The Rise In Men Under 40 Years –Survey

New data from the United Kingdom (UK) has shown that the number of young men experiencing erectile dysfunction (ED) problems is on the rise in what some experts have called ‘a silent epidemic’.

Sexual health experts at Chemist4U, a GPhC‑registered online pharmacy based in the UK, revealed that two in three men aged 25-34 years-old have experienced difficulty getting or maintaining an erection.

Also called impotency, or shortened to ED, erectile dysfunction is a condition where men can’t get or keep an erection and is classically more common in older groups. But according to the latest survey, carried out in July 2025, it is becoming increasingly common in young men, with more than half of 18-24-year-old admitting to experiencing the issue.

Chemist4U conducted the survey of over 2,000 men to assess the prevalence of ED after noticing a huge surge in questions about Viagra—a brand name for a common medication called sildenafil which is used to treat the condition—circling online.