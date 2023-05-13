Erdogan Promises Peaceful Transition If Not Re-Elected

In response to the worries that he might not step down from office, Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday said he will accept the outcome of the results of Sunday’s election and leave office if he loses.

When asked if he would hold onto his position if he lost, Erdoan responded with certainty.

“A very ridiculous question … We come to power through democratic means in Turkey … If our nation decides otherwise, I will do what democracy requires, there is nothing else to do,’’ he added.

Erdoğan, therefore, said his bloc will respect “any results coming out of the ballot box,’’

He advised the opposition to deploy people to monitor the election.

If the opposition is concerned about electoral safety, they should monitor all polling stations and “ensure safety’’ just as Erdoğan’s party members do, he said.

“The will of the nation cannot be compromised,’’ Erdoğan added.

The Turkish president is confident that on Sunday, he will win re-election and a legislative majority.

After 20 years in office, Erdogan will face his most difficult election test as a result of popular discontent over the economy, the management of the February disasters, and the 3.5 million Syrian refugees.

Kemal Klçdarolu, the candidate for the united opposition, is marginally ahead in the polls.