ERCAAN Settles Rift, Sets For Election

The national body of the Estate Rent and Commission Agent Association of Nigeria (ERCAAN) has appealed to its members to put past rifts behind them and unite for the progress of the association.

The association emphasized the importance of reconciliation and unity of purpose, noting that achieving oneness within the body is a task that must be accomplished.

This resolution for peace and unity was reached during a visit by the association’s leadership, led by Salami Agbaje and the chairman of the reconciliation committee, Oluwatoyin Dare, to the Ondo State branch of the association in Akure.

Agbaje, the grand patron and first president of ERCAAN in Nigeria, stressed the need for total peace and tranquillity within the organization.

He commended the efforts of the reconciliation committee, chaired by Dare who is also a past president of the association for its achievements over the past year, which informed the leadership’s visit to Ondo State.

He urged members across the country to join the unity campaign, so that the association could regain its lost glory.

In his remarks, Dare outlined the various steps taken by the reconciliation committee in unifying the two major factions of the association.

He explained that the committee’s report was submitted and ratified by both elders and members at an enlarged meeting held recently in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

He noted that the visit to Ondo State was part of the implementation process outlined in the report, which has already yielded significant results for the association.

Also speaking, the Electoral Committee Chairman, Olusegun Adefila, updated members on the progress made towards conducting national elections into various leadership positions.

He emphasized that the elections would be held in line with the association’s democratic principles and added that positions had been zoned to various states where ERCAAN is domiciled to ensure equity and fairness.

Responding, the Ondo State Chairman of ERCAAN, Ehinmitan, assured the visiting team that members in the state remain united and free of any internal conflict.

He pledged full support for any arrangement or plan aimed at ending the lingering crisis in the association and urged all stakeholders to prioritize the oneness agenda.

Other members who spoke during the meeting unanimously agreed that total reconciliation, free from deceptive schemes, was necessary to restore the association’s lost glory.

The Ondo State branch thereafter resolved and reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring lasting peace in the association.

