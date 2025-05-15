Eradiri Urges Diri, Dickson To Move Ijaw Nation To APC

Share

Engr Udengs Eradiri, former Labour Party Governorship (LP) candidate in Bayelsa State, has called on Governor Douye Diri and his predecessor, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson, to integrate the Ijaw nation into the government at the centre.

Eradiri, in a statement yesterday, told the two political leaders that there was no better time to move the Ijaw nation into the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), than now.

Describing the current period as the time of political realignment, Eradiri, who is a Fellow of the Nigeria Society of Engineering (NSE), said the Ijaws could experience political alienation if the leaders fail to flow with the political reality.

He specifically said Diri and Dickson should decisively join the APC to create the required opportunity for the Ijaws to play crucial roles in the corridors of power.

Eradiri, a former President of the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) Worldwide argued that taking such political decision would attract more infrastructural and manpower development.

