Eradiri Hails Tinubu For Approving Relocation Of CBN/FAAN To Lagos

Udengs Eradiri, a former President of Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Worldwide, has hailed President Bola Tinubu for approving the relocation of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) from Abuja to Lagos State.

This was as also appealed to President Tinubu to also order the relocation of some critical oil-related agencies to the Niger Delta region where they are operating from.

He called on the President to compel the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to move the headquarters of some of its subsidiaries to the capital cities of some states in the Niger Delta.

He said cities such as Yenagoa in Bayelsa, Port Harcourt in Rivers, Uyo in Akwa Ibom, Asaba in Delta among others were ready to become hosts of such agencies and to ensure adequate security for them adding that such a move would improve the economy of the region, stimulate job opportunities, reduce insecurity and facilitate the wealth redistribution agenda of President Tinubu.

Eradiri, who is the Labour Party (LP) Governorship Candidate in the November 11, 2023 Election of Bayelsa State, in a statement he signed on Wednesday, said decongesting Abuja, which he described as the political capital of the country was long overdue.

Eradiri, a former Commissioner in Bayelsa observed that some of the agencies being moved to Lagos particularly key agencies of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) had no business being in Abuja.

The statement read, “Lagos is the commercial headquarters of Nigeria and key commercial agencies, parastatals and other trade-related establishments belonging to the Federal Government are supposed to have their headquarters in Lagos State to facilitate smooth business operations and ensure the ease of doing business in the country.

“Nobody should read any political dimension to it because, in the first place, they were not supposed to be in Abuja. We should not play politics with some decisions because the government got this one spot on”.

“We recall that during the visit of Yemi Osibanjo in his capacity as an acting President, he promised that the federal government would compel oil multinationals to relocate their offices to the Niger Delta region. However, throughout the lifespan of that administration, that promise was not fulfilled.

“We know that a new sheriff is in town with new and unique ways of doing things. The new government believes in decentralization and even development. In the spirit of the ongoing decongestion of the Capital Territory, we appeal to the President to remember the Niger Delta by compelling NNPCL to send headquarters of their subsidiaries to the region.

“It will facilitate the development of our region and give all communities a sense of belonging. It will also stop incessant attacks on oil facilities by persons, who feel sidelined by the operations of oil companies in our region”.