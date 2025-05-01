Eradiri Condemns Cult Killings In Bayelsa

Share

Udengs Eradiri, former President of the Ijaw National Council, on Thursday condemned the actions of cultists who are reportedly targeting and killing promising youths and leaders in Bayelsa State.

Decrying the resurgence of cult-related killings in the State, Eradiri — a former Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate — described the situation as unacceptable, saying the perpetrators operate with impunity and face little or no response from security agencies.

He lamented that the government appeared helpless as hoodlums overrun Yenagoa, the state capital, hunting down perceived enemies, including some government appointees.

Eradiri called on security agencies to take urgent action to end the bloodshed, warning that the violence is damaging the image of the state.

The former Commissioner for Youths and later Environment in Bayelsa urged the police and the Department of State Services (DSS) to identify and prosecute those responsible for the killings.

He also challenged Governor Douye Diri to move beyond superficial youth appointments and embrace genuine empowerment initiatives.

“I am saddened by the resurgence of cult-related killings in my dear Bayelsa State, especially Yenagoa, the state capital.

“Cultists are running amok, hacking down their perceived enemies while security agencies and the government stand helpless.

“It is high time we stopped this needless loss of human lives. Security agencies must rise to their responsibilities of protecting lives, and the government must adopt real youth empowerment strategies, not just handing out meaningless appointments.

“Government should keep the youths engaged with monthly quick-win direct labour projects. There must be genuine agro-support schemes and contract supplies that involve road construction companies working in the state.

“This is not rocket science. The government can create monthly labour-intensive projects to keep youths engaged, create jobs, and steer them away from criminal activity.

“These killings must stop. They are giving our state a bad image. Enough is enough.”

