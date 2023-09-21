Eradiri: Bayelsans’re Tired Of Incompetent Leadership

Udengs Eradiri is the governorship candidate of Labour Party (LP) in Bayelsa State. He speaks in this interview on his agenda for the people of the state if elected as the next governor

What is your PEAP Agenda all about?

The agenda is People, Education, Agri- culture and Power. These are the critical areas that we think our state lacks and if we are able to deal with them quickly, we will resolve the crisis in the state. We want to revive the morale of our people and their healthcare because there are no proper health facilities in Bayelsa.

There are fake drugs everywhere but we used to have the Bayelsa Drugs Distribution Company. The essence of that company was to be able to monitor the kind of drugs that are dispensed in the state. Unfortunately, it is moribund since this administration came on board. So, we are going to be looking at healthcare.

We are also going to be looking at water and sanitation because there is no proper drinking water in Bayelsa. We have a water board that water vendors supply water to. We are going to take the town in phases because we will process water directly from the river because there is a lot of iron content in the underground water.

But we have a lot of water around and we can process that water, reticulate it into houses and then we will begin to outlaw boreholes in phases. If we do that, through the water board, we will be creating jobs for the young people because the PEAP Agenda is about job creation. We talk about security; yes you don’t see rascality on the part of political leaders by the Douye Diri-led administration because he has reduced all those state-sponsored security-related activities, but security itself attracts development.

So, they are not doing a lot of things right because of the incompetency in leadership. They should have used the advantages of security to change the society because young Bayelsans are selling lands and relocating to other states. I can mention the number of businessmen, who were targeted and kidnapped and they paid ransom and nobody did anything.

And so, they all left with the option of relocating from Bayelsa. These are people who were ordinarily in the state when it was created but they have all relocated and presently using phones to control their businesses. People are leaving everyday because of the hardship as a result of the incompetence of leadership. We are going into to the flood season as we speak because everywhere is getting flooded but the government is saying flood is a natural disaster.

But we are going to ensure that we embark on proper town planning to create more canals to control the water in the town. The E is education. There are no teachers in our primary schools. The last time I talked about the education system in Bayelsa State, two days after, the governor ordered the employment of 2,000 teachers, but as we speak, those teachers have not been employed.

We are going to employ teachers and upgrade facilities in our schools. The state-owned university does not have a proper living environment; we are going to build a university village, where there will be accommodation for lecturers and students. With agriculture, we are going to revive the economy of Bayelsa. If we build food processing and storage facilities in our cargo airport, we will begin to export excess plantains, bananas and crayfish.

Lagos State went to Kebbi and started Lake Rice; today, look at what they are doing in Lagos, the building of the largest rice mill and they have started a N30 billion rice project. Bayelsa had a rice mills but they are no longer working. So, we are going to invest in the business and make the state an international food basket. For power, we are going to provide 24 hours of electricity in the state and we are going to invest in gas.

When you get into government; how do you hope to run a more transparent administration in terms of your spending?

I’m going to introduce technology in managing the affairs of the state, especially in the area of Internally Generated Revenue (IGR). I’m going to look at the civil service because there are a lot of leakages in Bayelsa. When I was Commissioner for Environment in the state, I blocked the leakages around the activities that were controlled by the ministry, especially forest and logging and we started generating over N20 million on a monthly basis from a zero account.

After I left office, they started manual collection of those revenues. We will stop all that because Bayelsa has a lot of potential that we are going to invest in and introduce new ways of doing things as done in the advanced world. With technology, we are going to cut cost and ensure that some of those ministries that are not functional, we revive them, while those that are not relevant would be done away with, so that we can reduce cost of governance in the state.

In Bayelsa, we once had a situation whereby a running mate of a candidate that was first declared winner had issues with his qualifications. What are the qualifications of the running mate that you have chosen and is his certificate in order?

My running mate, Commodore Benjamin Natus, went through the military school, and of course, you know he has his course mates everywhere. As a retired military officer, the issue concerning his certificate will not arise because he has served this country meritoriously. And you know the military; nobody would come like other situations that we had.

So, the issue of qualification is not in doubt because the individual in question has served the country as a senior military officer. As for the opposition parties, you can see what is happening as they are having challenges around the running mates they have pick. Personally, my certificates are on the internet for everybody to see.

Can you imagine a situation where leaders, people who are supposed to live above board would be having issue over their certificates? My promise is that I’m going to run an all-inclusive government where the APC, PDP, Labour Party and everybody would be one.

You have a sitting governor and a former governor as contenders, how would you leverage on the traction that Labour Party got in the last election to ensure that you are able to challenge these two top contenders?

What do they have? The only currency they have is the people’s money. In terms of performance, they have done so poorly. But again, I am a young man who has a track record because people know my history. Assess me and assess them; when they were not in government, what did they do? I have been a reoccurring decimal since 1999 to date on the issues that concern the development and progress of my state, the Niger Delta and Nigeria at large. I’m not afraid because it is my money that they are spending.

I’m going to demystify that money because that money is meant for our schools, education and employment of the children of Bayelsa. As for the APC, you have seen what is going on, they are in crisis from their deputy governorship candidate as well as the divisions going on in the party. So, I am not afraid of them because I am talking to Bayelsans and the stakeholders. Every Bayelsan has seen the neglect and incompetence in the state.

Can you imagine that just recently, palliative buses and taxis were commissioned without drivers in Bayelsa? Bayelsans are tired of that kind of leadership and I have told the young peo- ple that they are the ones that do not have jobs and teachers in primary schools for their children. It is time for young people to stand and take this leadership.

Look at all the indices; Bayelsa is the second poorest state in the country after Sokoto even when we are the fourth largest oil producer in the country. In terms of resources, Bayelsa is the richest state compared to our numbers, yet we are talking about the poorest state.